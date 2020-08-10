   
Belgians no longer allowed to travel to Finland
Monday, 10 August, 2020
    © Belga

    Travellers from Belgium are no longer allowed to travel to Finland, the Belgian Foreign Affairs announce in its update on travel recommendations.

    From today, Finland is in the so-called red zone for travel destinations. Belgians, as well as anyone who has stayed in Belgium during the last two weeks, are no longer admitted to Finnish territory, with strict border controls operated at airports.

    Other country travel advice remains the same, spokesperson Karl Lagatie confirms.

    There is an exception for business trips, family visits, students and permanent residents in Finland, but those travellers must do a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

    The travel statuses are available on the diplomatie.belgium.be.

    The Brussels Times