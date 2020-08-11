   
Belgium’s increase slows down to 588 new coronavirus infections per day
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
    Belgium’s increase slows down to 588 new coronavirus infections per day

    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    Credit: Belga/Benoît Doppagne

    An average of 588 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 11% over the 7-day period from 1 to 7 August. The number of new cases is still rising, but the increase is smaller than it was yesterday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 74,620. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    The authorities recorded an average of 26.7 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 21% compared to the daily average of 24.4 the week before.

    In total, 312 patients are currently admitted to hospital, of which 73 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 3.6 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is an increase of 56% compared to the daily average of 2.9 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,879.

    Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times