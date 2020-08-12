   
Belgium passes average of 600 new coronavirus cases per day
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
Latest News:
Face mask now obligatory in all of Brussels...
Belgium passes average of 600 new coronavirus cases...
Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council called for Friday...
Do not aim air conditioning at your face,...
Belgian rail scraps extra trains to the coast...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 12 August 2020
    Face mask now obligatory in all of Brussels
    Belgium passes average of 600 new coronavirus cases per day
    Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council called for Friday
    Do not aim air conditioning at your face, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian rail scraps extra trains to the coast this weekend
    Belgium in Brief: Banning Zwarte Piet?
    Walloon home engulfed in flames after lighting bolt strike
    Brussels could reach Antwerp infection level in two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Paediatricians urge Belgium to fully reopen schools from September
    Belgium will pump €50 million into doubling Covid-19 testing capacity
    Coronavirus: Belgium faces a reckoning for its care home strategy 
    Coronavirus misinformation responsible for thousands of deaths, study says
    Heatwave: red alert remains in force in Antwerp and Limburg
    Facebook and Instagram ban images of Zwarte Piet
    Antwerp mosques file complaint against far-right Vlaams Belang for inciting hatred
    Antwerp church opens to students looking for cool place to study
    Dozens of Brussels kids quarantined after parents flout self-isolation rules
    In Photos: Leopold III’s Bugatti goes up for auction
    Brussels set to impose face masks in public as region slides towards alarm threshold
    Banning all daytrips to Belgian coast is ‘not desirable,’ says Interior Minister
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium passes average of 600 new coronavirus cases per day

    Wednesday, 12 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 604 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 12% over the 7-day period from 2 to 8 August. The number of new cases is still rising, but the increase is smaller than it was yesterday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 75,008. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 5 to 11 August, the authorities recorded an average of 32.6 new hospital admissions per day. In total, 306 patients are currently admitted to hospital, of which 77 are in the intensive care unit.

    Related News:

     

    The number of hospital admissions is not rising as rapidly as the number of infections because the virus now mainly affects younger people, who are less likely to become seriously ill or need hospital care than the elderly, according to the health authorities.

    An average number of 3.7 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is an increase of 36% compared to the daily average of 3 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,885.

    Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times