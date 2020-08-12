Belgium passes average of 600 new coronavirus cases per day

An average of 604 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

The trend of new infections per day has risen by 12% over the 7-day period from 2 to 8 August. The number of new cases is still rising, but the increase is smaller than it was yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 75,008. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 5 to 11 August, the authorities recorded an average of 32.6 new hospital admissions per day. In total, 306 patients are currently admitted to hospital, of which 77 are in the intensive care unit.

The number of hospital admissions is not rising as rapidly as the number of infections because the virus now mainly affects younger people, who are less likely to become seriously ill or need hospital care than the elderly, according to the health authorities.

An average number of 3.7 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is an increase of 36% compared to the daily average of 3 the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,885.

Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times