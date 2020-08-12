   
Coastal town Knokke-Heist remains quiet despite return of daytrippers
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The coastal town of Knokke-Heist remained quiet on Wednesday, despite day tourists being welcome again.

    In the barometer of coastal traffic, the municipality remained ‘dark green’ and ‘light green’, which means that the frequentation of the seaside town is “calm” and “pleasant.”

    On Sunday, mayor Leopold Lippens decided to ban day tourists from Knokke-Heist, after a large number of visitors and a few incidents in the municipality, as well as the fight that broke out on the beach in Blankenberge.

    On Tuesday, he announced that daytrippers would be welcome again from Wednesday onwards.

    However, according to the coastal barometer drawn up by the West Flanders tourist office Westtoer, crowds in the seaside resort remain “calm” and “pleasant” for the time being.

    The Brussels Times