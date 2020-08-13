Storm warning issued in Belgium...

Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a storm warning on Thursday, with intense thunderstorms expected this evening throughout the territory.

“The risk of thunderstorms will strengthen during the day. This morning, the thunderstorms will be localized but, this afternoon and evening, the thunderstorms will become more intense,” the IRM says.

“With these thunderstorms, we expect heavy rain that can lead to accumulations of 10 to 30 litres/m2 in an hour as well as hail. We do not exclude the possibility of strong local gusts of wind,” announced the IRM.

The IRM warning, which applies to all the country’s provinces and Brussels, runs until midnight Friday.

The Brussels Times