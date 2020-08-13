   
Storm warning issued in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
Latest News:
Storm warning issued in Belgium...
Belgium now shares coronavirus reproduction number per province...
Coronavirus: experts split over obligatory mask...
Belgian average stabilises at roughly 600 new coronavirus...
Nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the United States...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 13 August 2020
    Storm warning issued in Belgium
    Belgium now shares coronavirus reproduction number per province
    Coronavirus: experts split over obligatory mask
    Belgian average stabilises at roughly 600 new coronavirus cases per day
    Nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours, most since May
    Coronavirus: hardest-hit Brussels municipality shuts down shisha bars
    Situation in Brussels ‘not the same’ as in Antwerp, Minister-President says
    Face mask now obligatory in all of Brussels
    Antwerp eases curfew as rate of new Covid-19 infections recedes
    Coastal town Knokke-Heist remains quiet despite return of daytrippers
    5-person social bubble is ‘hard to sustain’ in the long term
    Belgium tightens travel restrictions for extra regions in Spain
    100 km/h winds expected in Belgium once heatwave ends
    Brussels raises awareness of mandatory mask wearing
    Antwerp court will launch lockdown hearings in the fall
    Coronavirus: Belgium faces a reckoning for its care home strategy 
    Greece becomes orange travel zone for Belgians
    Man shot eight times in night shootout in Brussels
    Belgium passes average of 600 new coronavirus cases per day
    Foreign Affairs Council called for Friday to discuss tense relations with Turkey and Belarus
    View more
    Share article:

    Storm warning issued in Belgium

    Thursday, 13 August 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a storm warning on Thursday, with intense thunderstorms expected this evening throughout the territory.

    “The risk of thunderstorms will strengthen during the day. This morning, the thunderstorms will be localized but, this afternoon and evening, the thunderstorms will become more intense,” the IRM says.

    “With these thunderstorms, we expect heavy rain that can lead to accumulations of 10 to 30 litres/m2 in an hour as well as hail. We do not exclude the possibility of strong local gusts of wind,” announced the IRM.

    The IRM warning, which applies to all the country’s provinces and Brussels, runs until midnight Friday.

    The Brussels Times