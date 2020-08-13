Appeals against Antwerp’s strict coronavirus measures rejected...

On Thursday, three appeals against Antwerp’s stricter coronavirus measures were dismissed by the Council of State.

In the first case, a resident of the municipality of Kasterlee (in the Antwerp province) failed to show that the measures fundamentally affected his personal interests, the Council of State said.

The second case concerned a manager of various establishments in the Antwerp hospitality sector, who did “not show that the additional measures enacted by the Governor are likely to lead to the bankruptcy of one of his establishments.”

Finally, several fitness centres decided to drop their appeal for suspension of the regulations.

“The Council of State notes that the Governor’s new police regulations of 5 August 2020 allow these establishments to reopen their doors as long as certain safety rules are complied with,” the court ruled.

The Council of State adds that further appeals against these police regulations will be examined in the coming days.

The Brussels Times