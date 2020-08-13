Man arrested after returning from red zone and going back straight to work

Belgian police have arrested an employee returning to work at his company in Haaltert, East Flanders, after returning home from a trip to a ‘red zoned’ country.

The man had not completed the designated form after returning from the red zone, and failed to go into mandatory quarantine.

“The man was immediately arrested and placed in quarantine,” Haaltert mayor Veerle Baeyens said on Thursday, being satisfied with the police handling.

“The man has been tested [for coronavirus] and we will know the results on Friday. Depending on the results, it may be necessary to take measures in his company,” she added.

The company has also been contacted and informed. The man now faces a fine for violating Belgian measures to fight the spread of Covid-19.

