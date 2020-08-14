Liquor not allowed on Belgian beaches until end of September

From Saturday, bringing strong alcoholic drinks to the Belgian coast is no longer allowed until 30 September, announced provincial governor of West-Flanders Carl Decaluwé during a press conference.

The ban on spirits applies to the entire coast, and has been imposed following several incidents involving people under the influence of alcohol.

“Partying with strong drinks on the beach is out of the question,” Decaluwé said, after signing a decree to make the measure official. Beach bars, however, will still be allowed to serve strong drinks if they have a license to do so.

People who violate the ban risk a fine of up to €200.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister De Crem had already announced that extra police officers would be present at the coast this weekend.

They will be spread along the entire coast, as well as other busy places in the country, such as in the train stations of Ghent, Bruges, Ostend, Blankenberge, De Panne and Knokke.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times