   
Liquor not allowed on Belgian beaches until end of September
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Latest News:
Liquor not allowed on Belgian beaches until end...
Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control...
Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions...
Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks,...
Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 August 2020
    Liquor not allowed on Belgian beaches until end of September
    Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map
    Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions
    Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday
    Over 100 extra police officers stationed at Belgian coast this weekend
    Children more often get coronavirus at home than at school, Belgian study confirms
    Government talks collapse, King makes the next move on Monday
    Belgium in Brief: Peaking Deaths During Heat
    France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again
    Cyber-security experts warn of ‘tsunami’ of fraudulent texts
    Pressure to go back to work increases despite teleworking advice
    Belgium’s increase stabilises at average of 606 new coronavirus cases per day
    Thunderstorms expected throughout Belgium, yellow alert issued
    Former Opel site in Antwerp is polluted with toxic ‘forever chemicals’
    Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès: “People’s health was and remains the top priority”
    Government threatens financial penalties for labs over testing delays
    Turkey accuses United Arab Emirates of ‘betraying the Palestinians’
    Belgium’s coast mayors prepare for last major weekend of the summer
    Man arrested after returning from red zone and going back straight to work
    View more
    Share article:

    Liquor not allowed on Belgian beaches until end of September

    Friday, 14 August 2020
    Credit: Pikrepo

    From Saturday, bringing strong alcoholic drinks to the Belgian coast is no longer allowed until 30 September, announced provincial governor of West-Flanders Carl Decaluwé during a press conference.

    The ban on spirits applies to the entire coast, and has been imposed following several incidents involving people under the influence of alcohol.

    “Partying with strong drinks on the beach is out of the question,” Decaluwé said, after signing a decree to make the measure official. Beach bars, however, will still be allowed to serve strong drinks if they have a license to do so.

    People who violate the ban risk a fine of up to €200.

    Related News:

     

    Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister De Crem had already announced that extra police officers would be present at the coast this weekend.

    They will be spread along the entire coast, as well as other busy places in the country, such as in the train stations of Ghent, Bruges, Ostend, Blankenberge, De Panne and Knokke.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times