 
Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 July, 2019
Latest News:
Trump believes Boris Johnson will “do a great...
Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit,...
Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue...
Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious...
Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 July 2019
    Trump believes Boris Johnson will “do a great job” as PM
    Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, some Tories consider rushing Elizabeth II to Brussels
    Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue after he questions Ben Hamou’s Dutch skills
    Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious crash
    Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads
    Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch
    Alcohol, drugs, medication and fatigue: main dangers on highway
    Belgium’s mobility minister critical of Brussels new mobility plan
    Belgium’s King Philippe is Europe’s ‘poorest’ monarch
    Extreme heat warning activated in Belgium
    Positive results in trial for shorter maternity stay in Belgian hospitals
    Found cap uncovers new trace in case of missing Belgian backpacker
    Petrol prices slightly decrease
    EU forces car industry to produce electric vehicles
    One injured after building collapses in Molenbeek
    Human remains unearthed in first-ever excavations of Waterloo battlegrounds
    Turkey commemorates traumatic coup attempt amid tensions with EU
    Parades, fireworks and ball dance for Belgium’s national holiday weekend
    Belgium sends microbe experiment to International Space Station
    Tusk and Trudeau condemn Trump’s language
    View more

    Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch

    Friday, 19 July 2019
    © Belga

    The Flemish Government on Friday approved a decision to reform the Flemish taxi sector from 1 January 2020.

    The Taxi Decree adopted in March puts an end to fixed tariffs, leaving it up to operators to set their prices themselves, and scraps the quota of 1 taxi per 1,000 residents.

    Flanders hopes in this way to help bring about a reduction of taxi fares. 

    In addition, Dutch language competence will become obligatory for all licensed taxi drivers. The drivers will have to know how to express themselves in Dutch with their customers.

    The decree also sets rules for the new forms of remunerated passenger transport and platforms such as Uber.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job