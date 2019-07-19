Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch

The Flemish Government on Friday approved a decision to reform the Flemish taxi sector from 1 January 2020.

The Taxi Decree adopted in March puts an end to fixed tariffs, leaving it up to operators to set their prices themselves, and scraps the quota of 1 taxi per 1,000 residents.

Flanders hopes in this way to help bring about a reduction of taxi fares.

In addition, Dutch language competence will become obligatory for all licensed taxi drivers. The drivers will have to know how to express themselves in Dutch with their customers.

The decree also sets rules for the new forms of remunerated passenger transport and platforms such as Uber.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times