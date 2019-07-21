Temperatures to hit 30 degrees at the beginning of the week, then continue to rise

The weather forecast for Sunday said it would be sunny, with cloud and a risk of rain in the very North of Belgium.

The maximum temperatures that day were expected to be 21 to 25 degrees. Monday was predicted to be slightly hotter, with maximum temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees. The Royal Meteorological Institute said the good weather should continue over the next few days, with temperatures above 30 degrees on Tuesday and even above 35 on Wednesday.

The weather should be dry and sunny on Monday, with some cloud cover up in the mountains. The clouds are expected to become gradually less dense from the West over the course of the afternoon. It will get hotter, with maximum temperatures of 24 to 25 degrees on the coast and in the Ardennes and 28 to 29 degrees in the centre of Belgium.

Tuesday should be sunny and very hot, with maximum temperatures of 28 degrees near the sea and in the Ardennes and 31 to 32 degrees in many other regions.

The temperature is expected to rise again on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees. Night-time temperatures are predicted to rise above 20 degrees in several regions, while it should remain sunny during the day.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day. The temperatures are forecast to be extremely high, 38 degrees or above. A bit of cloud may appear near the end of the day.

The weather is expected to become more unstable on Friday, with a possibility of rainstorms. It should start to feel cooler, with maximum temperatures dropping to 25 degrees. However, temperatures in the East could still reach 30 degrees.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times