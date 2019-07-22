Bruges suspends horse-drawn carriages during heatwave...

Horse-drawn carriages will be suspended in Bruges due to the heatwave. Credit: Lawrence OP/Flickr

Horse-drawn carriages in Bruges will be suspended for two days this week after officials warned that the heatwave could send temperatures soaring to the high thirties from Wednesday.

The decision to suspend the activity was taken by the Brugse Koetsiers association, which organises the carriage promenades around town.

The association said temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday would be too hot for the horses, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

“According to the predictions, it will be fresher and more favourable from Friday 26 July, so driving [the carriages] will be possible again,” carriage driver Mark Wentein.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times