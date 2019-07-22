 
Man stabs wife to death during Belgian national day celebrations in Spain
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 July, 2019
Latest News:
National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in...
Water and sun cream are your best friends...
‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical...
Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare...
Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 July 2019
    National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in Brussels’ sky
    Water and sun cream are your best friends in the searing heat
    ‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical parties’ success’
    Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare du Midi
    Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on Thursday
    Missing monkey returned to ZOO Planckendael
    Avoid Saturday if you’re going on vacation, Touring recommends
    Man stabs wife to death during Belgian national day celebrations in Spain
    Weapons supplier for Bataclan attack to be extradited to Belgium
    Amid worker shortage, De Lijn cancelled 200,000 trips in 2018
    AB Inbev launches Bud on the Dutch market
    Headscarf ban lifted in Francophone schools in Brussels
    Tomorrowland: festival-goer’s body returned to his family
    Uccle to sanction e-scooter providers who violate regulations
    Bruges suspends horse-drawn carriages during heatwave
    Tintin, Smurfs and Lucky Luke mourn victims of Japanese animation studio fire
    Corpse found in Belgian beach town
    Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update
    Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain
    Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers
    View more

    Man stabs wife to death during Belgian national day celebrations in Spain

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    Spanish police have launched an investigation after a Belgian man stabbed his wife to death in a Spanish town. Source: Wikimedia Commons

    A Belgian man in his sixties stabbed his wife to death and was admitted to a hospital with knife wounds after the woman’s daughter found them in their residence in Spain on Sunday, according to local media reports.

    The woman, 57, also of Belgian nationality, died after her husband stabbed her several times in the chest, according to reports in Spanish media.

    The couple were reportedly celebrating the Belgian national holiday with other country nationals when the drama ensued in circumstances which have not yet been determined.

    The woman’s daughter contacted emergency services after she found the injured man next to her mother’s dead body at around 1:30 AM in their residence in Calp, Spain.

    Local emergency services confirmed that the 61-year-old man had been operated on after he was rushed to the hospital with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds, according to Spanish media reports.

    The couple had no known history of domestic violence according to Spanish daily ABC, which said authorities are investigating the presumed murder as a case of gender-related violence.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job