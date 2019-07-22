Man stabs wife to death during Belgian national day celebrations in Spain

Spanish police have launched an investigation after a Belgian man stabbed his wife to death in a Spanish town. Source: Wikimedia Commons

A Belgian man in his sixties stabbed his wife to death and was admitted to a hospital with knife wounds after the woman’s daughter found them in their residence in Spain on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The woman, 57, also of Belgian nationality, died after her husband stabbed her several times in the chest, according to reports in Spanish media.

The couple were reportedly celebrating the Belgian national holiday with other country nationals when the drama ensued in circumstances which have not yet been determined.

The woman’s daughter contacted emergency services after she found the injured man next to her mother’s dead body at around 1:30 AM in their residence in Calp, Spain.

Local emergency services confirmed that the 61-year-old man had been operated on after he was rushed to the hospital with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds, according to Spanish media reports.

The couple had no known history of domestic violence according to Spanish daily ABC, which said authorities are investigating the presumed murder as a case of gender-related violence.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times