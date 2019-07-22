 
Avoid Saturday if you’re going on vacation, Touring recommends
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 July, 2019
Latest News:
National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in...
Water and sun cream are your best friends...
‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical...
Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare...
Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 July 2019
    National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in Brussels’ sky
    Water and sun cream are your best friends in the searing heat
    ‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical parties’ success’
    Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare du Midi
    Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on Thursday
    Missing monkey returned to ZOO Planckendael
    Avoid Saturday if you’re going on vacation, Touring recommends
    Man stabs wife to death during Belgian national day celebrations in Spain
    Weapons supplier for Bataclan attack to be extradited to Belgium
    Amid worker shortage, De Lijn cancelled 200,000 trips in 2018
    AB Inbev launches Bud on the Dutch market
    Headscarf ban lifted in Francophone schools in Brussels
    Tomorrowland: festival-goer’s body returned to his family
    Uccle to sanction e-scooter providers who violate regulations
    Bruges suspends horse-drawn carriages during heatwave
    Tintin, Smurfs and Lucky Luke mourn victims of Japanese animation studio fire
    Corpse found in Belgian beach town
    Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update
    Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain
    Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers
    View more

    Avoid Saturday if you’re going on vacation, Touring recommends

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Touring is urging travellers to avoid hitting the road on Saturday as they head for their holiday destinations.

    Traffic will be heavy this weekend, as it has been since the start of the holiday season, but roads will be most congested on Saturday, coded red throughout Europe, the mobility organisation warned on Monday.

    In Belgium, departing traffic will be dense, with a risk of traffic jams from Friday afternoon through Friday evening and on Saturday morning.

    In France, Germany and Switzerland, Friday has been coded orange for departures, which means traffic will be somewhat difficult.

    The worst day for driving will be Saturday, coded red, with peak hours lasting from 09.00 a.m. to 03.00 p.m.

    More and more people are returning from vacation, so traffic will also experience snags in that direction. In Belgium queues are to be expected on Sunday night.

    Friday will not be too busy to return home, since traffic on that day is coded yellow. Saturday will be orange in France and in Switzerland, so traffic jams are to be expected. Elsewhere, traffic will be heavy but fluid.

    On Sunday, traffic will also be dense but without snags. This applies to both outgoing and returning traffic.

    Touring thus recommends that holidaymakers leave home on Sunday, or from Saturday at noon. For those returning home, Friday and Sunday are their best bet.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job