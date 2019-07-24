 
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019
    Nuclear reactor Doel 3 restarted earlier than expected

    Wednesday, 24 July 2019
    © Belga

    The nuclear reactor Doel 3 was restarted on Wednesday morning, a little earlier than foreseen, Nele Scheerlinck, communications head at the power station, stated.

    Doel 3 has been shut down for maintenance since June 7. The reactor was initially to be re-commissioned on Saturday August 3, but on Tuesday this date was put forward to Friday. The re-commissioning was able to take place a few days earlier.

    The reactor is not in any case yet running at full capacity because of maintenance work on the high-voltage grid planned by operator Elia. Consequently, only a limited quantity of power can be fed into it, Mme Scheerlinck emphasised. “Doel 3, just like Doel 4, will be operating at half capacity until Friday evening.”

