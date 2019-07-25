 
Orange wants customers to stop paying for services they don’t need
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
Latest News:
Orange wants customers to stop paying for services...
Belgian heatwave: over 65s get free entry to...
Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA...
Greening the city, an idea that sparks both...
“Forests are the green lungs of our planet”...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    Orange wants customers to stop paying for services they don’t need
    Belgian heatwave: over 65s get free entry to an air conditioned museum in Brussels
    Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA fine
    Greening the city, an idea that sparks both enthusiasm and scepticism
    “Forests are the green lungs of our planet”
    Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister
    Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on Thursday
    Flemish mobility minister urges Brussels to approve bus-tram
    Belgian Heatwave: STIB allows staff to wear shorts
    Nuclear reactor Doel 3 restarted earlier than expected
    Belgian heatwave: what to expect on Thursday
    Chaos at Midi: major delays to Thalys, TGV and Eurostar
    Belgian heatwave: fire warning issued for Flemish forests and nature reserves
    Tomorrowland: 24 drug dealers arrested, 231 people caught with drugs
    Midi Fair will only open at 17:00 due to the heatwave
    Facebook fixes bug allowing strangers to speak to children
    Belgium in Brief: Drink more water, railway strike and ways to beat the heat
    How Brussels reunited a stolen bike with its owner
    E-scooters: ‘no-parking zones’ to be announced in September
    Belgian heatwave: six million trees needed to make cities more liveable
    View more

    Orange wants customers to stop paying for services they don’t need

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    Orange mobile is trying to break into the Belgian market. Credit: Pxhere

    Orange wants an end to telecommunication packages in which customers are locked in and pay for services they do not use, says the service provider, which is positioning itself as a challenger on the Belgian market.

    Orange says it plans to favour unbundling, which is the idea behind its Love Duo product, launched last week and which no longer includes digital television. Orange also hopes to deploy Internet-only services soon.

    Love Duo targets cord cutters, people who no longer watch digital TV directly, but prefer online streaming via online services such as Netflix, Auvio, Amazon Prime, YouTube or RTL Play. Other services targeting this, often young, category of consumers have been launched by Proximus (Epic combo) and Telenet (Yugo).

    Close to one-third of the telecoms market, made up of 5 million households in Belgium, could ultimately be interested in such services, according to Orange CEO Michaël Trabbia. There is thus considerable potential for such a market segment that keeps on growing.

    The offer launched last week is, moreover, an intermediate step towards an Internet-only product, which is not yet profitable because of the high wholesale prices for access to Telenet and Voo (Nethys) cable infrastructure, which Orange rents. However, regulations currently under preparation could have a favourable influence on the situation. A decision is expected by the end of the year and, if it allows the operator to offer a profitable Internet-only service, it will be launched as quickly as possible, said Trabbia.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job