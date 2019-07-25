 
Reduced service in Bruges prison after attack on guards
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
    Reduced service in Bruges prison after attack on guards

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    Credit: Google maps

    An inmate in Bruges prison attacked and seriously injured three guards on Wednesday, leading to a shortage of staff in the prison.

    The guards have since been hospitalized, CSPF Union said. Staff at the prison has been reduced until at least Thursday. 

    The perpetrator was known for his violent behaviour, was able to seriously injured the guards. 

    Following a consultation of prison staff organized on Wednesday evening, it was decided to switch to “Sunday (reduced) service”. On Thursday morning, a second meeting will be held to decide on what follows. 

    “The man was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing,” the prosecutor said.

    The Brussels Times

