Record breaking temperature reached in Uccle, national record continues to rise

It has never been hotter in Uccle than it was on Thursday.

A record-breaking temperature of 39.7 degrees was measured, meteorologist David Dehenauw revealed on Twitter, adding that it is the hottest day since 1833.

Ukkel 39,7 graden als maximum, historisch eindresultaat. Hoogste temperatuur daar sinds 1833 !! — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) July 25, 2019

Additionally, the national record is yet to be called. A temperature of 40.7 degrees was measured in Beitem, West Flanders. The previous one was at noon, with 40.6 degrees at Kleine Brogel (Limburg). Dehenauw tweeted that the provisional record was now 40.7 degrees.

Beitem 40,7 : nouveau record national provisoire — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) July 25, 2019

Ozone concentrations are also very high. The European information threshold for ozone concentrations in the air, set at 180 micrograms of ozone per cubic metre of air, had been exceeded in 15 places at 15:00, the Interregional Environment Cell (Celine) announced on Twitter. In Dessel (238 µg/m³ at 14:00) and Bree (237 µg/m³ at 15h00), approaching the European alert threshold, set at 240 µg/m³.

Belgium is currently facing an unprecedented heatwave, leading to a number of new ways to beat the heat coming to light. For those walking around the city, The Brussels Times has created a map to show the places to refill a water bottle and stay hydrated.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times

This story had been updated to include additional information.