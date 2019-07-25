 
Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should be outlawed
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
Latest News:
EU earmarks an extra 30 million euros for...
Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should...
Record breaking temperature reached in Uccle, national record...
European Commission initiates legal action against Belgium...
Several trains blocked due to problems with overhead...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    EU earmarks an extra 30 million euros for the fight against Ebola
    Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should be outlawed
    Record breaking temperature reached in Uccle, national record continues to rise
    European Commission initiates legal action against Belgium
    Several trains blocked due to problems with overhead lines
    Brussels’ greens mourn councillor killed in paraglider crash in Switzerland
    Belgian heatwave: still warm on Friday, but a more pleasant weekend expected
    Parked car left scorched after catching fire in European quarter
    Namur opens rest spots to help public deal with the heat
    Crumbling façade temporarily shuts down traffic in busy Brussels avenue
    ‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson criticises divorce agreement with the EU
    Toxic blue-green algae potentially found in the Brussels Canal
    Martini advertisement to remain hanging in Place Flagey
    SNCB ticket machines breakdown across Belgium
    Tour de France hits the Alps in 30℃ heat
    Commission Secretary-General leaves for less powerful post
    Condemned and abandoned: The Belgian ghost town which refuses to disappear
    Average price of agricultural land hits 26,000€ / ha in 2018
    Dog poisoned in Brussels municipality, inhabitants warned
    Belgium in Brief: Deliveroo expands, public swim cancelled and good news for over 65s
    View more

    Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should be outlawed

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    © Belga

    French-speaking Belgians see the forest as a sanctuary but know very little about it, according to a survey conducted among a representative sample of 1,006 individuals in Brussels and Wallonia.

    The survey, done in June-October 2018, was commissioned by Société Royale le Cheval de Trait Ardennais, the organisation spearheading the Libramont Agricultural Fair. It updates a similar study done in 2005.

    People in the two regions have a hazy knowledge of the forest: barely 25% have a precise idea of its size – 33% of Wallonia’s area – and only 10% said they could recognise more than 10 types of trees.

    “The level of knowledge is not high,” said sociologist Daniel Bodson, the survey’s author. “It’s more about perceptions, myths and emotions, rather that knowledge.”

    Close to one out of every two respondents said they went to the forest “at least once a month” and 23% said they went “once a week or at weekends”. The survey, whose results were presented on Thursday in Libramont, shows a “significant divide” based on socio-economic status and educational levels. Basically, the higher a person’s educational level, the more often he or she tended to visit the forest.

    What do people do there? “Our contemporaries have a recreational relationship with the forest,” noted Bodson, since 89% of respondents cited activities such as strolling, jogging, hiking, cycling and horseback riding. Just 1.5% said they went into the forest to work.

    Asked what the main function of the forest should be, most of the respondents mentioned air-quality regeneration (29%), preservation of nature (26%) or recreation and tourism (19%). On the other hand, few cited the traditional economic functions of the forest.

    “What we’re seeing here is a conception of the forest as a refuge, a sanctuary, as a place that needs to be preserved,” the sociologist explained.

    Where hunting is concerned, 58% of respondents found it necessary – more than in the 2005 survey – while 37” judged it “harmful and useless”.

    Finally, 75% of respondents felt riding through the forest on motorised vehicles (quads, motorcycles etc) should be banned, while 46% felt cutting down trees should be prohibited completely. This percentage comes as a shock to actors in the Walloon wood sector, who stress that felled trees are replanted.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job