 
Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature
Friday, 26 July, 2019
    Friday, 26 July 2019
    Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature

    Friday, 26 July 2019
    The Atomium and the ADAM Design Museum both closed early this Thursday, and will do the same this Friday due to the heatwave. Credit: Pexels

    For the first time in its history, the Brussels Atomium has had to close its doors because of the high temperatures impacting the temperature inside.

    The Atomium and the ADAM Design Museum both closed early this Thursday, and will do the same this Friday due to the heatwave, according to reports.

    Officials announced that the Atomium and the museum will close at 14:00 (instead of the usual 18:00).

    This is an exceptional measure because of the heatwave: the temperature could reach more than 30 degrees in the metal balls which make up the structure.

    The nine 60 ft diameter stainless steel clad spheres which make up the Atomium are connected so that the whole forms the shape of a unit cell of an iron crystal magnified 165 billion times.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

