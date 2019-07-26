 
Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 July, 2019
Latest News:
Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation...
Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport...
Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs...
Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will...
‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 July 2019
    Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation
    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
    Federal party leaders to hold talks at the weekend
    Hottest day of heatwave prompts over 500 fire brigade interventions in Brussels
    E19 completely closed in direction towards Breda following accident
    Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature
    The European Commission relaxes farming regulations in response to the drought
    Belgium sees first death as a result of record heat wave
    Brussels parks will close at 14:00 on Friday due to storm warnings
    Weekend rail strike: 3 out of 5 trains will run as normal
    Introduction of single public transport ticket for Brussels delayed
    Procedure to withdraw recognition of Leuven Mosque begins
    Belgium in Brief: Delay your train, ‘ghost’ town and 40.7 degrees!
    First forced deportation from Charleroi airport
    Belgian heatwave: SNCB cannot rule out more incidents on Friday
    Belgian heatwave: Thalys train service disrupted until the weekend
    With thousands of e-scooters on the streets, Brussels tries to limit the chaos
    View more

    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia

    Friday, 26 July 2019
    Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez disappeared in Australia on May 31. Credit: © Belga

    The father of Théo Hayez, a Belgian backpacker who went missing in Australia at the end of May, will fly back to the country in August, according to a statement given to the press on Friday.

    Laurent Hayez had travelled to the country shortly after his 18-year-old son was reported missing on June 6. He vanished without a trace on the night of May 31, with CCTV video showing him leaving an establishment in Byron Bay, a common destination for backpackers in Australia.

    “Contrary to what has been reported in recent days, Théo’s parents and younger brother have not given up and trust the Australian and Belgian police, whose work to get answers continues,” Laurent Hayez said in a statement.

    News of Laurent Hayez’s planned return to the country follows a brief return to Belgium in the middle of July to be with their youngest son and other relatives, after first arriving in Australia on June 15.

    Australian investigators —briefly assisted by a Belgian police team sent to the resort town— called off the physical searches for the missing 18-year-old at the start of the month, after a resource-intensive and weeks-long search operation yielded no trace of the missing Belgian.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job