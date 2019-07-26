 
Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 July, 2019
Latest News:
Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation...
Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport...
Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs...
Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will...
‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 July 2019
    Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation
    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
    Federal party leaders to hold talks at the weekend
    Hottest day of heatwave prompts over 500 fire brigade interventions in Brussels
    E19 completely closed in direction towards Breda following accident
    Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature
    The European Commission relaxes farming regulations in response to the drought
    Belgium sees first death as a result of record heat wave
    Brussels parks will close at 14:00 on Friday due to storm warnings
    Weekend rail strike: 3 out of 5 trains will run as normal
    Introduction of single public transport ticket for Brussels delayed
    Procedure to withdraw recognition of Leuven Mosque begins
    Belgium in Brief: Delay your train, ‘ghost’ town and 40.7 degrees!
    First forced deportation from Charleroi airport
    Belgian heatwave: SNCB cannot rule out more incidents on Friday
    Belgian heatwave: Thalys train service disrupted until the weekend
    With thousands of e-scooters on the streets, Brussels tries to limit the chaos
    View more

    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge

    Friday, 26 July 2019
    © Belga

    About 100 NGOs, eighteen of them Belgian, on Friday urged European authorities to stop criminalising solidarity with migrants and refugees.

    A total of 104 persons in 11 countries including Belgium were the target of legal proceedings for helping refugees and migrants, the 102 NGOs said in a statement, citing a report by the ReSOMA Platform, which links researchers, NGOs and local authorities.

    The persons charged include volunteers, activists, members of NGOs, rescue vessel crew members, migrants’ relatives, journalists, mayors and priests.

    The ReSOMA report identified at least 49 cases of investigations or criminal proceedings targeting 158 persons.

    One of the most prominent cases mentioned in the document is that of the captain of the Sea Watch 3 humanitarian vessel, Carola Rackete, who was released from custody in Italy, but still faces charges for making a forced landing at Lampedusa to land migrants saved in the Mediterranean.

    The report also noted the trial of four Belgians, two of them journalists, for sheltering migrants. The four were acquitted in December last but the Office of the Public Prosecutor has appealed. That case also involves eight migrants convicted of participation in a criminal organisation for helping other migrants to board U.K.-bound trucks on Belgian highway lay-bys.

    These cases show how people are punished for saving the lives of migrants or providing humanitarian assistance that member States either do not wish to provide or cannot provide, despite their obligation to do so under international and EU law, the NGOs said.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job