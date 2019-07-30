 
Young man (21) dies after swimming in forbidden spot in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
Latest News:
Flemish farmer fires in the ‘direction’ of youth...
Warmer summers boost Belgian wine production to record-highs...
Civil servants now allowed half a day of...
‘Unacceptable’ train cuts could hit 68,000 commuters in...
More than 160 environmental defenders killed in 2018...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Flemish farmer fires in the ‘direction’ of youth group for being on his land
    Warmer summers boost Belgian wine production to record-highs
    Civil servants now allowed half a day of parental leave a week
    ‘Unacceptable’ train cuts could hit 68,000 commuters in Belgium
    More than 160 environmental defenders killed in 2018
    Belgium in Brief: How did the deer cross the road? Quiet busking and spontaneous scooter fire
    Animals spotted crossing Brussels ring road ‘eco bridge’
    Koekelberg car chase driver hands himself over to police
    Young man (21) dies after swimming in forbidden spot in Flanders
    Moped ‘spontaneously’ catches fire in Schaerbeek
    Street musicians are too loud, say Brussels centre residents
    ‘Missing’ Liège woman found trapped inside her own car
    Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium
    Commissioner wants to strengthen anti-money laundering amid banking scandal in home country
    Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver flees the scene
    Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall
    U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees
    Prostitution is a ‘disgusting vice’, writes Pope Francis
    Russia: Over 650,000 people call for law against domestic violence
    Manhunt after driver hits a police officer at Koekelberg: Police fires shots at fleeing vehicle
    View more

    Young man (21) dies after swimming in forbidden spot in Flanders

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Resuscitation efforts in the ambulance proved not to be enough. Credit: Google maps

    A 21-year-old young man from Brussels died while swimming on Monday after he got into difficulties near the Visserskaai in Kortrijk, West Flanders.

    The young man – from Schaerbeek – was swimming with a group of friends when he suddenly got into difficulties, falling under the water and not resurfacing for several minutes, reports Nieuwsblad.

    His friends were unable to help him and informed the emergency services. Firefighters had to get the young man out of the water and resuscitated him on the spot.

    Resuscitation efforts continued in the ambulance as the young man was taken to hospital, but proved not to be enough. Ultimately he died of his injuries in the hospital.

    The police are investigating what went wrong. The city council stresses once again that it is forbidden to swim there.

    The public prosecutor in West Flanders suspects that the boy got into trouble due to the current, and perhaps became stuck in the plants, reports Bruzz.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job