Young man (21) dies after swimming in forbidden spot in Flanders

Resuscitation efforts in the ambulance proved not to be enough. Credit: Google maps

A 21-year-old young man from Brussels died while swimming on Monday after he got into difficulties near the Visserskaai in Kortrijk, West Flanders.

The young man – from Schaerbeek – was swimming with a group of friends when he suddenly got into difficulties, falling under the water and not resurfacing for several minutes, reports Nieuwsblad.

His friends were unable to help him and informed the emergency services. Firefighters had to get the young man out of the water and resuscitated him on the spot.

Resuscitation efforts continued in the ambulance as the young man was taken to hospital, but proved not to be enough. Ultimately he died of his injuries in the hospital.

The police are investigating what went wrong. The city council stresses once again that it is forbidden to swim there.

The public prosecutor in West Flanders suspects that the boy got into trouble due to the current, and perhaps became stuck in the plants, reports Bruzz.

The Brussels Times