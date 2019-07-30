Second body in two days pulled from Dender river

The body of a man was found floating in a Flemish section of the river Dender on Tuesday, marking the second time in two days that a body is pulled from the water in the same area.

The fire brigade noticed the lifeless body in the river as they arrived near the banks on Kaaistraat in the town of Denderleeuw on Tuesday morning to monitor the water’s oxygen levels, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The brigade also later discovered a walking stick lying along the river banks, the outlet reports.

The discovery of the body on Tuesday comes after another body was pulled from the same part of the river on Monday.

While the bodies of both unidentified males were found in similar circumstances, authorities have said that it is not yet clear whether there is a link between both discoveries.

The body recovered on Monday was set to undergo an autopsy, the results of which were expected in the course of Tuesday.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times