Perpetrator of rape of a 16-year-old girl wanted by Public Prosecutor’s Office Brussels

As part of a judicial investigation into serious sexual offences committed in the centre of Brussels, the investigators are looking for the identity of this man.Credit: © Federal Police

As part of a judicial investigation into serious sexual offences committed in the centre of Brussels, the investigators are looking for the identity of this man.

The man is wanted in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl, reports Bruzz.

The person is 1.80 meters tall and muscular. He is between 25 and 30 years old and has a tanned skin colour. He has black curly hair, a large nose, thick black eyebrows and small dark brown eyes that are close together.

If you have more information about the man, please contact the police on the toll-free number 0800 30 30 0.

You can also respond by e-mail: opsporingen@police.belgium.eu

The Brussels Times