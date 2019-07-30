 
Multiple works on the E25
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
Latest News:
Multiple works on the E25...
Run a red light by car, bicycle or...
Over a hundred bikes left behind after Gentse...
London promises never to re-establish physical checks on...
De Lijn staff could strike over lack of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Multiple works on the E25
    Run a red light by car, bicycle or on foot, it all costs the same
    Over a hundred bikes left behind after Gentse Feesten
    London promises never to re-establish physical checks on border with Ireland
    De Lijn staff could strike over lack of inspectors, driver safety
    Perpetrator of rape of a 16-year-old girl wanted by Public Prosecutor’s Office Brussels
    Belgian heatwave wreaks havoc on fruit and vegetable harvests
    Murder probe launched against man who pushed child under Frankfurt train
    Clouds, showers, Belgian weather returns to normal
    Infrabel does not want to ‘paralyse’ Brussels busy train lines
    Second body in two days pulled from Dender river
    Flemish farmer fires in the ‘direction’ of youth group for being on his land
    Warmer summers boost Belgian wine production to record-highs
    Civil servants now allowed half a day of parental leave a week
    ‘Unacceptable’ train cuts could hit 68,000 commuters in Belgium
    More than 160 environmental defenders killed in 2018
    Belgium in Brief: How did the deer cross the road? Quiet busking and spontaneous scooter fire
    Animals spotted crossing Brussels ring road ‘eco bridge’
    Koekelberg car chase driver hands himself over to police
    Young man (21) dies after swimming in forbidden spot in Flanders
    View more

    Multiple works on the E25

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    © Belga

    A project to replace expansion joints will begin on Monday along the E25 highway to Bastogne, at the Sécheval and Remouchamps viaducts, the Sofico announced on Tuesday.

    Another project, to repair the waterproofing layer of the Houffalize Viaduct on the E25 Highway, will also begin on Monday.

    Work on the Sécheval and Remouchamps viaducts will reduce traffic to a single lane in each direction over a distance of about two kilometres, while the speed limit will be reduced to 70km/hr.

    This 995,000-euro project will be done in two phases. During Phase I, from 5 August to mid-September, Exit 46 “Remouchamps” to Bastogne will be closed to traffic. Sofico has called on drivers to take the highway to Liège, turn around at Exit 45 “Sprimont” and then drive to Bastogne. The second phase, from mid-September to early November, concerns works around Liége, with possible closures of exits.

    The other project scheduled to begin on Monday relates to localised repairs on the waterproofing layer of the Houffalize Viaduct and the Copurnet Bridge, in both directions. Traffic will be limited to a single lane in both directions and speeds will be limited to 70 km/hr. It should be completed by late August.

    “Given the heavy traffic to and from Luxembourg in this holiday period, and particularly the 15 August weekend, users are strongly advised to take into consideration the speed limitations that could be occasioned by these projects when planning their itineraries,” the Sofico warned.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job