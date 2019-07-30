Run a red light by car, bike or on foot, it all costs the same

Crossing on a red is just as illegal for pedestrians and bikes. Credit: William Murphy

Running a red light in Brussels costs a driver 174 euros, but so does running a red on a bike, or by foot.

Throughout July, the police in the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles area are on the lookout for offences committed by two-wheelers and pedestrians when it comes to traffic, reports bx1

“We must make weak users aware of their own safety,” said Thierry Vandenhoute, traffic director of the police in the area.

Different types of behaviour are targeted: pedestrians crossing outside crossings, cyclists crossing red, crossing a white line or driving on pedestrian crossings, etc.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times