Liège child dies in balcony collapse, another seriously injured

One child has died and another one is severely injured after a balcony in Liège collapsed on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Both children went down with the balcony, which belonged to a house in the Bressoux area of the Walloon city when it collapsed at around 22:00 on Tuesday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident in Rue du Moulin and both children —whose ages are not yet known— were rushed to the hospital.

One of the children succumbed to his injuries while the other remains in the hospital in a serious condition, according to Le Soir.

The circumstances leading to the collapse of the balcony remain unclear.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times