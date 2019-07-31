 
Organic eggs recalled from several supermarkets
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
    Organic eggs recalled from several supermarkets

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Credit: Unsplash

    A recall has been issued for organic eggs produced by the brand E.K.E and sold in several supermarkets in Belgium, after food safety authorities detected a slight excess of levels of dioxins in the eggs.

    The eggs recalled are distributed by supermarket chains Delhaize, Carrefour, Cora, Match and Intermarché, as well as a number of wholesale grocers, according to VRT.

    The eggs at Carrefour, Intermarché and Delhaize concern their six and 12 piece packs, while at Cora the eggs recalled are the store’s six and 10 egg packs.

    The majority of the packs have an expiration date going from 11 to 18 August.

    The batch concerned carries the reference OBE7050, and costumers are adviced not to consume the eggs and to bring them back to a store.

    Dioxins are often found on eggshells and they can be highly toxic to both humans and animals.

    The Brussels Times

