STIB security stop working after three new cases of aggression

On Monday, STIB’s security officers suspended work for a few hours after three cases of aggression in the Beekkant, Simonis and Brussels-Midi stations.

Two policemen were headbutted by a rider without a ticket on Monday at the busy metro station Simonis and were slightly injured. Last Thursday, a policeman was hit at Beekkant station and last Sunday, a policeman had to deal with an aggressive rider without a ticket in Brussels-Midi.

“The officers fall there like flies,” the union said in the newspaper La Capitale. “We are now going to talk to the management to see what can be done.”

According to the union, officers should be better prepared for aggression, self-defence lessons can help. “Some security officers even avoid certain stations because nothing changes,” it adds.

STIB confirms that discussions are underway to improve staff safety. An action plan is on the table. “There will be more and better-trained security staff.”

The transport company also said that passenger safety has never been compromised and that the police have temporarily taken over the security tasks, reports Bruzz.

The Brussels Times