 
Two men convicted of possession of ‘terrorist’ Kalashnikov
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
    © Belga
    Police officers from the Brussels-Midi zone outise of the Brussels Court. Credit: © Belga
    © Belga

    Two men have been sentenced to time in prison for the purchase and possession of a Kalashnikov, with the same serial number as that used during the attacks in Paris in November 2015.

    20 months and three years in prison. This is how long the two men convicted of buying and owning the gun received, reports Bruzz.

    The police tracked down the men via Bilal Hadfi, a Belgian-born Frenchman who blew himself up during the terrorist attacks in Paris. The men were in contact with each other.

    The investigators found the Kalashnikov, together with three loaders and 100 bullets. A similar weapon was found in the Driesstraat in Forest, after the manhunt for Salah Abdeslam, the other terrorist suspect of the attacks in Paris.

    The Brussels Times

