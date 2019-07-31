 
Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
Latest News:
Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards...
‘Strangled and stranded’: crowdfunding launched for Belgian man...
Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all...
Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light,...
Nine foreign birds of prey seized in Ghent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020
    ‘Strangled and stranded’: crowdfunding launched for Belgian man assaulted in Panama
    Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored
    Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light, organic recall and birds of prey
    Nine foreign birds of prey seized in Ghent raid
    Food producers complain of taxes crippling growth
    Two men convicted of possession of ‘terrorist’ Kalashnikov
    Thousands of Ixelles parking fines sent out due to technical error
    Stella brewer AB InBev banned from selling beer in Delhi for three years
    STIB security stop working after three new cases of aggression
    Drones to crack down on human trafficking on Belgian coast
    Organic eggs recalled from several supermarkets
    Liège child dies after balcony collapse, another seriously injured
    Exploratory talks on break until 15 August
    Multiple works on the E25
    Run a red light by car, bike or on foot, it all costs the same
    Over a hundred bikes left behind after Gentse Feesten
    London promises never to re-establish physical checks on border with Ireland
    De Lijn staff could strike over lack of inspectors, driver safety
    Perpetrator of rape of a 16-year-old girl wanted by Public Prosecutor’s Office Brussels
    View more

    Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    © Belga

    Fingerprints registered to ID card chips will begin to be introduced in Belgium in 2020, De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad wrote on Wednesday, quoting the minister of home affairs.

    Parliament adopted a law at the end of last year to add the prints from the index finger of each hand to the Belgian identity card. A test phase was scheduled to begin in April, to start the process generally in June. However, it was postponed because of the fall of the government, according to an announcement made in March.

    The storing of fingerprints on identity cards will not be definitively introduced in 2020. Full deployment of this measure should take about 10 years.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job