Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020

Fingerprints registered to ID card chips will begin to be introduced in Belgium in 2020, De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad wrote on Wednesday, quoting the minister of home affairs.

Parliament adopted a law at the end of last year to add the prints from the index finger of each hand to the Belgian identity card. A test phase was scheduled to begin in April, to start the process generally in June. However, it was postponed because of the fall of the government, according to an announcement made in March.

The storing of fingerprints on identity cards will not be definitively introduced in 2020. Full deployment of this measure should take about 10 years.

