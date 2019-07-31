Man (49) sets himself on fire at the Liège courthouse

A man set himself on fire outside of the building. Credit: © Belga

A 49-year-old man set himself on fire on Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse of Liège, according to the local police. The man is reported as being in an undocumented migrant.

The emergency services came to the scene and took the man to the burns centre of the University Hospital of Liège. He is understood to be in a critical condition, reports Nieuwsblaad.

Around 12:30 the man, who was in the courtyard, poured a flammable liquid over him and then set himself on fire with a lighter. Several employees of the courthouse witnessed the incident and intervened.

According to the French-speaking media, the man had just spent a few hours in a legal aid office when he committed the desperate act.

If you have any questions about suicide, you can contact the Suicide Line on the toll-free number 1813 and on the website http://www.zelfmoord1813.be.

The Brussels Times