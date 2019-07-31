Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins

We’ve noticed that the local retailers in Boom warn us about foreign coins that are very similar to the euro. We haven’t received any declarations yet, but we do want to warn people that they are checking what they get in their hands, said Joris Van Camp of the police, reports VRT.
One of the possible reasons for the coins coming into circulation is linked to popular festival Tomorrowland, which just ended in Boom.
In the past two weekends, we have welcomed a lot of people of different nationalities and it is possible many Venezuelans have been able to fill their belly in Boom with the local currency from there, the Bolivar, added Van Camp.