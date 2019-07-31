 
Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
Latest News:
Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that...
US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage...
Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic...
Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures...
UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins
    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
    Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic journey
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    Here’s what changes on 1 August
    Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants
    Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair
    Man (49) sets himself on fire at the Liège courthouse
    ‘Europe’s best kept secret’: More and more Belgians move to Portugal for the sun and to escape taxes
    Manufacturer of recalled organic eggs ordered to shut down temporarily
    Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in Liege
    Two years for traveller detained with nearly a hundred stolen passports
    Driver in Koekelberg car chase released after questioning
    Prisoners will now be able to wear their own clothes
    A oil spill causes tunnel closure and traffic on Avenue Louise
    Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020
    ‘Strangled and stranded’: crowdfunding launched for Belgian man assaulted in Panama
    Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored
    View more

    Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Credit: Facebook

    A Flemish police zone has issued a warning to residents that payments are being made with Venezuelan Bolivar coins instead of euro coins.

    While similar in size and shape, that is where the comparison ends, with 1 Bolivar being worth about 0,0001 euro, or 11.000 times less than a euro.

    We’ve noticed that the local retailers in Boom warn us about foreign coins that are very similar to the euro. We haven’t received any declarations yet, but we do want to warn people that they are checking what they get in their hands, said Joris Van Camp of the police, reports VRT.

    One of the possible reasons for the coins coming into circulation is linked to popular festival Tomorrowland, which just ended in Boom.

    In the past two weekends, we have welcomed a lot of people of different nationalities and it is possible many Venezuelans have been able to fill their belly in Boom with the local currency from there, the Bolivar, added Van Camp.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job