 
Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
Latest News:
Major search launched for 15-year-old after fall in...
Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste...
More than 100 new Belgian law proposals tabled...
Sp.a finetunes conditions for negotiations with N-VA...
Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Major search launched for 15-year-old after fall in river
    Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste
    More than 100 new Belgian law proposals tabled
    Sp.a finetunes conditions for negotiations with N-VA
    Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player
    Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins
    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
    Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic journey
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    Here’s what changes on 1 August
    Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants
    Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair
    Man (49) sets himself on fire at the Liège courthouse
    ‘Europe’s best kept secret’: More and more Belgians move to Portugal for the sun and to escape taxes
    Manufacturer of recalled organic eggs ordered to shut down temporarily
    Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in Liege
    Two years for traveller detained with nearly a hundred stolen passports
    Driver in Koekelberg car chase released after questioning
    View more

    Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    The transfer is not yet official, but it's on everyone's lips.Credit: Wikipedia,

    Belgium’s Eden Hazard, transferred this summer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, is among 10 footballers shortlisted by FIFA for its 2019 Best Men’s Player award.

    The 10-man shortlist for the trophy, which will be awarded on 23 September in Milan, Italy, was announced on Wednesday.

    Candidates were selected by a panel of experts based on their performances from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019. Hazard had an excellent season for Chelsea, scoring 21 goals, with 17 assists, in 52 matches in the various competitions, including two goals in the Europa League final, which Chelsea won.

    A few weeks later, he obtained the transfer of his dreams to Real Madrid.  

    Liverpool, winners of the Champions League, has the most representatives on the shortlist, three: Sadio Mané, who is from Senegal, Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).

    The Netherlands is the nation with the most candidates, since Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who had an incredible season in the League of Champions with Ajax Amsterdam, have also been shortlisted. De Jong and De Ligt have since left Ajax, for Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

    The shortlist includes Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), winner of the UEFA Nations League and double FIFA Player of the Year (2016 and 2017), along with his arch-rival Lionel Messi (Argentina – FC Barcelona). Ronaldo, Messi and van Dijk are routinely cited as favourites for the various individual prizes to be awarded by the end of the year.

    The other players on the shortlist are Englishman Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain).

    The 2018 winner was Croatia’s Luka Modric.

    Among the women, 12 players have been shortlisted in what could be termed a duel between the United States, winner of the Women’s World Cup, and triple champion Lyon, which made off this year with the French Champions League, the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League.

    Four of the 12 represent the World Cup Champions: Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and the captain of the U.S. team, Megan Rapinoe, best player and top scorer at the World Cup.

    Four of the shortlisted footballers play at Lyon: France’s Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard; Englishwoman Lucy Bronze and Norway’s Ada Hegerberg who, in December 2018, received the Female Golden Ball prize.

    The remaining players on the shortlist are Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansenn, England’s Ellen White, Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) and Australia’s Sam Kerr.

    Fans can vote for their players on FIFA’s website. Their vote will have the same weight as those of other key actors of the football world: journalists, selectors and national team captains. The names of the three finalists in each category will later be made public, and the winners will be announced at the “Best FIFA Football Awards” ceremony in Milan on 23 September.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job