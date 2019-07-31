Major search underway for 15-year-old who fell in a river

Emergency services are searching for a 15-year-old from Liege after an accident on the river in Angleur.

At around 16:00, a group of teenagers were walking along the bank of the Ourthe River when one of them slipped and fell into the water. While the Ourthe is shallow at this location, the current is relatively strong, reports local media.

An alert was issued and the rescue services went to the site. The divers from the Liège fire brigade searched the water, but an hour after the incident the young man had not yet been found.

The victim’s family was informed and went to the scene. The police were also present.

At 18:00 the boy had not been found yet, reports het Nieuwsblad.

The Brussels Times.