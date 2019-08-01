 
A bright and cloudy start to August
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
Latest News:
A bright and cloudy start to August...
Prisons: “A genuine reintegration policy is necessary”...
Parents of Congolese orphans could be alive...
Retailers can now donate unsold sales merchandise without...
Major search underway for 15-year-old who fell in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    A bright and cloudy start to August
    Prisons: “A genuine reintegration policy is necessary”
    Parents of Congolese orphans could be alive
    Retailers can now donate unsold sales merchandise without being taxed
    Major search underway for 15-year-old who fell in a river
    Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste
    More than 100 new Belgian law proposals tabled
    Sp.a finetunes conditions for negotiations with N-VA
    Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player
    Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins
    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
    Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic journey
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    What changed on 1 August?
    Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants
    Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair
    Man (49) sets himself on fire at the Liège courthouse
    ‘Europe’s best kept secret’: More and more Belgians move to Portugal for the sun and to escape taxes
    View more

    A bright and cloudy start to August

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    The sun is expected to shine throughout the day. Credit: Flickr

    Bright and cloudy conditions will punctuate Thursday, with a risk of a few local clouds, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) forecasts.

    The Coast will be bathed in the sun during the afternoon. The thermometer will display 20 or 21 degrees on the tops of the Ardennes and at sea, and 23 or 24 degrees in the centre. The wind will generally be moderate.

    Rain will be driven away during the night from Thursday to Friday. The minimums will vary between 10 and 16 degrees.

    On Friday, the clouds will be back as well as some showers, with a chance of thunder. The temperature will rise to 23 degrees in the centre of the country. The wind will remain moderate.

    A weak ridge of high pressure will favour dry conditions on Saturday. However, the east may suffer from some rain. Temperatures will be between 19 and 23 degrees.

    Cloud conditions will be variable on Sunday, but it should be clear from the rain. It will be a little warmer, with maximums of 25 degrees expected.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job