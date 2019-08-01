 
Liege bus study will measure impact of bio-fuels on health
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
Latest News:
Liege bus study will measure impact of bio-fuels...
Driver in serious Schaerbeek crash identified after showing...
Forgotten pot and electric scooters set Brussels homes...
Tractors prohibited on the RN25 from January 2020...
Belgium in Brief: Missing teen, Tomorrowland in numbers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    Liege bus study will measure impact of bio-fuels on health
    Driver in serious Schaerbeek crash identified after showing up in hospital
    Forgotten pot and electric scooters set Brussels homes ablaze
    Tractors prohibited on the RN25 from January 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Missing teen, Tomorrowland in numbers and Venezuelan ‘euro’
    Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality
    Search continues for 15-year-old missing in river
    A bright and cloudy start to August
    Prisons: ‘A genuine reintegration policy is necessary’
    Parents of Congolese orphans could be alive
    Retailers can now donate unsold sales merchandise without being taxed
    Major search underway for 15-year-old who fell in a river
    Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste
    More than 100 new Belgian law proposals tabled
    Sp.a finetunes conditions for negotiations with N-VA
    Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player
    Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins
    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
    Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic journey
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    View more

    Liege bus study will measure impact of bio-fuels on health

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    © Infotect

    The city of Liege is currently the scene of an important research project to examine the effects on pollution of increasing the proportion of bio-fuel in the diesel used by buses.

    The project is being carried out as a doctoral project by Séverine Cassiers, under the auspices of both the Free University ULB in Brussels and the UCLouvain in Louvain-la-Neuve.

    At present in Liege, the public transport authority TEC is running buses fuelled by what is known as B7: diesel fuel augmented by a 7% addition of bio-fuel. The project is looking at the effects of increasing B7 to B30.

    To do that, TEC has loaned the project a bus and driver which makes a regular run of one kilometre along the bank of the Meuse, in a straight line with turns or stops. Three types of diesel are tested, and the bus covers the route at a variety of speeds. Along the way, the emissions are measured.

    While the route may not correspond a great deal with the normal running of a bus, it has to be standardised for the purposes of the test, which are to find out if the proportion of bio-fuel can be increased without negative effects on the environment, and in particular on people’s health. Using an expensive piece of equipment known as PEMS, the team can measure emissions that are bad for the environment, such as carbon dioxide, as well as those which affect human health, such as nitrous oxide and fine particulates.

    The choice of a bus is not incidental: public transport vehicles cover tens of millions of kilometres a year in Belgium, and any improvement in performance could be substantial.

    The study is being carried out together with the Walloon science institute Issep, while the Walloon region has paid for the PEMS, which costs 300,000 euros. The bio-diesel refinery Bioro in Ghent has contributed 25,000 euros. The company assured Belga that the independence of the tests would be assured by the variety of partners.

    The tests will run until September, with the results expected by the end of the year.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job