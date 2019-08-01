 
Belgian father leaves daughter at German petrol station
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
    Belgian father leaves daughter at German petrol station

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    A gas station. Credit: Pexels

    A Belgian family driving through Germany was met with a shock on Wednesday when they realised they had left their 9-year old at a petrol station.

    The Belgian family had stopped around 16:00 at a petrol station in the German Rastanlage Steigerwald-Nord. The father got out to refuel, leaving his wife and two children asleep in the car, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    Unbeknownst to the father, one of his daughters had woken up, got out of the car, and walked into the gas station while he was paying. The father hadn’t noticed and just drove away, leaving her behind.

    Petrol station staff and other travellers saw the girl and took care of her, despite a lack of a common language, and made a call to the police. It was only when a group of Belgian tourists turned up that the girl was questioned, and was able to provide her parent’s phone number.

    At about the same time, the mother had woken up and had called the police after noticing she was missing.

    About an hour later, the parents and their daughter were once again reunited at the petrol station.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

