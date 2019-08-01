 
Water quality at Pêcheries Royales approved for test swim this weekend
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
    Water quality at Pêcheries Royales approved for test swim this weekend

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    Swimmers are welcome this weekend, and can even sign up on site. Credit: Pool is Cool

    The pond of the Pêcheries Royales in Watermael-Boitsfort is clean enough to swim in this weekend, meaning a public ‘test’ swim will be able to go ahead, organisers told participants in an email on Thursday.

    Despite fears otherwise, the organizers of Expedition Swim have now announced that the water is once again pure enough and that a final laboratory test had found no harmful bacteria.

    The pond had previously been found to contain blue-green algae, leaving participants unsure of the fate of the public swim planned this weekend. Last weekend the planned Expedition Swim in the Bois de la Cambre had been cancelled for the same reason. Blue-green algae can spread toxic bacteria.

    “We [will] follow the situation closely in the coming days together with Bruxelles Environnement, verifying the bacteriological parameters and continue the control for blue-green algae,” said Pool is Cool in an email to participants. “We are confident that the water quality will be good for swimming,” it added.

    “If that is not the case we will inform you as soon as possible about the possible consequences via mail, our website and social media. Thank you for your understanding,” the message ends.

    850 people have already registered to swim, and registrations are still possible on site.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

