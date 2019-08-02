 
Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear
Friday, 02 August, 2019
    Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    A Brussels Airlines flight was forced to return to the airport after discovering a technical problem with the landing gear. Credit: © Belga

    Passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight bound for Burkina Faso were caught off guard when they learned that a technical issue with the plane meant they were going be flying back to Belgium.

    On its way to the city of Ouagadougou on Thursday, the pilot announced that the plane would return to Brussels because the landing gear of the Airbus A330 was defective, according to Le Soir.

    The pilot turned the plane around and the craft’s crew and passengers landed safely in an airport in Brussels, according to the outlet.

    The passengers reportedly had to board a different aircraft, and their journey to Ouagadougou was significantly delayed as a result of the incident.

    The Brussels Times

