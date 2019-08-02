 
Belgian coast sees half as many missing children compared to last year
Friday, 02 August, 2019
    Belgian coast sees half as many missing children compared to last year
    Belgian coast sees half as many missing children compared to last year

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    © Belga

    In comparison to July 2018, the number of children who got lost on beaches along the Belgian coast has halved. In the course of the last month, 560 children went missing versus 1,100 during the same period in 2018.

    The number of children lost varies each year: 560 in July this year, 1,100 last year, 411 in 2017, 714 in 2016.

    Furthermore, several people were taken by surprise by the strong ocean currents. Certain interventions occurred outside of unsupervised areas and surveillance hours.

    As a result of the scorching days experienced in July, emergency services had to intervene to help those with heart conditions, heatstroke and other health problems.

    The Brussels Times

