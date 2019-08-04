‘I am waiting on Mr De Wever,’ says Far-right leader

Vlaams Belang president Tom Van Grieken appeared on VTM NIEUWS on Sunday and revealed he has not yet heard from N-VA president Bart De Wever.

“I am still waiting on Mr De Wever, to find out if the people will get what they voted for. This is a critical period for Flemish politics and it can’t drag on forever.”

Mr De Wever has not spoken about the discussions aimed at forming the next Flemish government. Mr Van Grieken said this was because “he is doing everything he can to make sure Vlaams Belang remains involved” and that “it has been difficult for Mr De Wever and the other parties to reach agreement.” Mr Van Grieken said Mr De Wever is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“The discussions with Mr De Wever have always been very constructive and I hope he hasn’t just been putting on an act,” Mr Van Grieken said. “We have always been constructive to make sure our program becomes legislation.”

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times