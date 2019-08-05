500 bags still stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage system error

Passengers were left without bags on one of the busiest days of the year Credit: Belga

The 7,000 to 8,000 suitcases stuck at Brussels Airport due to a problem with the baggage handling system on Saturday will be sent to their destination by Tuesday morning, the airport spokeswoman said on Monday.

On Saturday morning at around 6am, at the beginning of a busy day, the strap of a suitcase broke off and blocked the airport’s luggage system, damaging it. Three hours of repair were required. Nearly 8,000 pieces of luggage remained blocked at Brussels Airport.

About 500 of the bags were still at the airport Monday lunchtime, the airport spokeswoman said.

Most of them will be sent Tuesday morning to their owner.

The Brussels Times