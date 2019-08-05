 
500 bags still stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage system error
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 August, 2019
Latest News:
New campaign targets drivers distracted by smartphones in...
Brussels fire service called to capture a ‘weird...
Bus driver tells teen trapped between bus doors...
EU directive on parental leave challenges fathers...
July 2019 was the hottest month ever measured...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 August 2019
    New campaign targets drivers distracted by smartphones in Flanders
    Brussels fire service called to capture a ‘weird animal’
    Bus driver tells teen trapped between bus doors to ‘go back to her country’
    EU directive on parental leave challenges fathers
    July 2019 was the hottest month ever measured worldwide
    500 bags still stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage system error
    Belgium in Brief: €500 Rembrandt, infested bread and Thunberg on tour
    Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in Antwerp
    World War II bomb explosion kills two men in Poland
    Liege man’s €500 purchase turns out to be €30 million Rembrandt
    Monday weather: rain passes, sun returns
    ‘Coalition partners still unknown,’ says N-VA minister
    Migrant rescue ship sets sail from Marseille
    Bacteria-infested bread is killing birds in Brussels ponds
    Pro-far right banner hung outside N-VA leader’s home
    Major blaze leaves Brussels building at risk of collapse
    Nearly 20 tonnes of rubbish sorted twice at Esperanzah!
    Three-quarters of the remaining 7,000 or so bags stuck at Brussels Airport shipped out on Sunday
    Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour
    Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival
    View more

    500 bags still stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage system error

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    Passengers were left without bags on one of the busiest days of the year Credit: Belga

    The 7,000 to 8,000 suitcases stuck at Brussels Airport due to a problem with the baggage handling system on Saturday will be sent to their destination by Tuesday morning, the airport spokeswoman said on Monday.

    On Saturday morning at around 6am, at the beginning of a busy day, the strap of a suitcase broke off and blocked the airport’s luggage system, damaging it. Three hours of repair were required. Nearly 8,000 pieces of luggage remained blocked at Brussels Airport.

    About 500 of the bags were still at the airport Monday lunchtime, the airport spokeswoman said.

    Most of them will be sent Tuesday morning to their owner.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job