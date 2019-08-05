Brussels fire service called to capture a ‘weird animal’

The Brussels fire service was called out on Sunday afternoon for an unusual appeal after a citizen had seen “a weird animal” in a park in Schaarbeek.

“It doesn’t happen very often that we have to go out for this type of animal”, a spokesman for the Brussels fire service told RTL Info, “it sometimes happens to snakes or birds, but this…”

The animal in question turned out to be a reptile of about 40 centimetres, but of what sort seems to remain up for debate. “It is a kind of Iguana,” said the spokesman, while other media outlets have suggested it could have been a bearded dragon.

“He was walking in the park. We were able to catch it in a box.”

The owner of the reptile is not known, but it is presumed that the animal was left in the park.

The Brussels Times