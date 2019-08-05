 
New campaign targets drivers distracted by smartphones in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 August, 2019
Latest News:
New campaign targets drivers distracted by smartphones in...
Brussels fire service called to capture a ‘weird...
Bus driver tells teen trapped between bus doors...
EU directive on parental leave challenges fathers...
July 2019 was the hottest month ever measured...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 August 2019
    New campaign targets drivers distracted by smartphones in Flanders
    Brussels fire service called to capture a ‘weird animal’
    Bus driver tells teen trapped between bus doors to ‘go back to her country’
    EU directive on parental leave challenges fathers
    July 2019 was the hottest month ever measured worldwide
    500 bags still stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage system error
    Belgium in Brief: €500 Rembrandt, infested bread and Thunberg on tour
    Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in Antwerp
    World War II bomb explosion kills two men in Poland
    Liege man’s €500 purchase turns out to be €30 million Rembrandt
    Monday weather: rain passes, sun returns
    ‘Coalition partners still unknown,’ says N-VA minister
    Migrant rescue ship sets sail from Marseille
    Bacteria-infested bread is killing birds in Brussels ponds
    Pro-far right banner hung outside N-VA leader’s home
    Major blaze leaves Brussels building at risk of collapse
    Nearly 20 tonnes of rubbish sorted twice at Esperanzah!
    Three-quarters of the remaining 7,000 or so bags stuck at Brussels Airport shipped out on Sunday
    Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour
    Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival
    View more

    New campaign targets drivers distracted by smartphones in Flanders

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    A new campaign in Flanders aims to help drivers avoid smartphone temptation. Credit: Unsplash

    A new campaign is encouraging drivers tempted by their smartphones to put their devices into “car mode” when they’re behind the wheel, in a move by traffic authorities to boost responsible driving in Flanders.

    The campaigns promoters describe “car mode” as a driver’s “deliberate choice to avoid distraction while driving by putting [their] smartphone out of reach or setting it to do not disturb mode,” according to VRT news.

    Launched by road safety authorities with support from telecom operators, the new campaign comes after a survey showed that while a majority of Flemish drivers disaprove of the use of phones behind the wheel, a large number confessed to being guilty of it.

    “Most people realise that it is dangerous and not allowed,” Werner De Dobbeleer of the Flemish Traffic Engineering Foundation (VSV) said, adding: “but at the same time, they feel the urge to respond immediately to every incoming message or call.”

    The campaign will include information about the wide range of options offered by devices which could help avoid driving distractions, with some of the most recent models being capable of switching to “do not disturb mode” when a driver sits behind the wheel.

    Additionally, the campaign cites a number of mobile apps designed to keep a driver’s focus on the road, such as AutoModus, Drivemode and In-Traffic Reply.

    Telecom operators such as Base, Mobile Vikings and Orange, and others are expected to promote the campaign with their userbase in Flanders, according to the outlet, with some of the company’s CEOs opting to deliver the message themselves through video.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job