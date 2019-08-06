 
Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
Latest News:
Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station...
Brussels firefighter injured by falling wall...
Renowned Belgian linguist André Goosse dies at 93...
HSBC concludes record settlement with Brussels authorities...
Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station
    Brussels firefighter injured by falling wall
    Renowned Belgian linguist André Goosse dies at 93
    HSBC concludes record settlement with Brussels authorities
    Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line
    Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine
    Baggage blocked: companies will not ask for compensation for handling problems
    No deal looks like London’s ‘central’ scenario, diplomats note
    Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services
    Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of Poland race
    Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin Mary
    Belgians work more regular hours than the European average
    Boy pushed from the 10th floor of Tate Modern: suspect accused of attempted murder
    Belgium in Brief: Stashed animals, polluting scooters and STIB self defence
    Paris attacks terrorist to stand trial for links to Brussels attacks
    Google injects 1.1 billion euro into Belgian subsidiary
    Belgium’s ‘Oxfam Trailwalker’ looking for volunteers
    Police seize 22 animals from Brussels studio
    Electric scooters less green than advertised, study shows
    STIB employees to receive self-defence training
    View more

    Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line

    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    © Belga

    Despite the technical and financial disaster of the “Fyra” trains, which sparked tensions between the Belgian and Dutch railway companies, SNCB and NS, plan to launch a high-speed train service between Amsterdam and Brussels, L’Echo reported on Tuesday.

    Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) has just bought 18 new trains from the French group Alstom for 200 million euros. Another 79 trains NS ordered three years ago from Alstom should be up and running from 2021, when a high-speed link will replace the line “provisionally” operated for years between Brussels and Amsterdam since the fiasco of the Fyra trains.

    Repeated technical accidents and systematic delays led to the withdrawal of the Fyra trains in Belgium just months after their first deployment. This led to a parliamentary investigation in the Netherlands and resulted in losses to the sum of 67 million euros for NS, L’Echo recalled.

    While the new project means competition for Thalys on the Brussels – Amsterdam line, Thalys will keep its monopoly on the Paris-Brussels route, where it will remain the only railway group to run a high-speed line.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job