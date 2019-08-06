Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine

The free stickers can be put on any door. Credit: Xavier Claes/leefmilieu

Despite 16,000 inhabitants of Brussels displaying an anti-advertising sticker on their mailbox, companies continue to violate the rule and risk a significant fine.

According to recent figures, Bruxelles Environnement received 750 complaints about companies ignoring anti-advertising stickers in 2018, an offence which can land companies with a fine ranging from 50 euro to 62,500 euro.

The stickers – which aim to reduce waste paper – can be picked up free of charge at Bruxelles Environnement. Some companies, however, choose to ignore the message, reports HLN and Bruzz.

Violating companies can be reported to Bruxelles Environnement, while several complaints will lead to the creation of an ‘inspection file’ that can eventually become an official report on the matter.

If the public prosecutor decides not to prosecute, then Bruxelles Environnement can impose fines ranging from 50 euro to 62,500 euro.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times