 
Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
Latest News:
Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro...
Baggage blocked: companies will not ask for compensation...
No deal looks like London’s base scenario, diplomats...
Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and...
Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine
    Baggage blocked: companies will not ask for compensation for handling problems
    No deal looks like London’s base scenario, diplomats note
    Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services
    Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of Poland race
    Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin Mary
    Belgians work more regular hours than the European average
    Boy pushed from the 10th floor of Tate Modern: suspect accused of attempted murder
    Belgium in Brief: Stashed animals, polluting scooters and STIB self defence
    Paris attacks terrorist to stand trial for links to Brussels attacks
    Google injects 1.1 billion euro into Belgian subsidiary
    Belgium’s ‘Oxfam Trailwalker’ looking for volunteers
    Police seize 22 animals from Brussels studio
    Electric scooters less green than advertised, study shows
    STIB employees to receive self-defence training
    Brussels nightclub under investigation for customer intoxication
    Monaco moves to de-penalise abortion, but stops short of authorising it
    UK joins U.S.-led maritime security mission
    Work begins on new phase of Brussels central pedestrian zone
    Just Eat, Takeaway.com agree on the terms of their merger
    View more

    Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine

    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    The free stickers can be put on any door. Credit: Xavier Claes/leefmilieu

    Despite 16,000 inhabitants of Brussels displaying an anti-advertising sticker on their mailbox, companies continue to violate the rule and risk a significant fine.

    According to recent figures, Bruxelles Environnement received 750 complaints about companies ignoring anti-advertising stickers in 2018, an offence which can land companies with a fine ranging from 50 euro to 62,500 euro.

    The stickers – which aim to reduce waste paper – can be picked up free of charge at Bruxelles Environnement. Some companies, however, choose to ignore the message, reports HLN and Bruzz.

    Violating companies can be reported to Bruxelles Environnement, while several complaints will lead to the creation of an ‘inspection file’ that can eventually become an official report on the matter.

    If the public prosecutor decides not to prosecute, then Bruxelles Environnement can impose fines ranging from 50 euro to 62,500 euro.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job