Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station...

Two minors carried out an armed robbery at the Lukoil petrol station on Boulevard Industriel in Anderlecht on Monday evening at around 19:45.

Two individuals held up the occupants of the Lukoil petrol station on Industrial Boulevard in Anderlecht with a gun, according to information from Belgian media, confirmed by the Brussels South Police Zone and the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

No one was injured. The two suspects then fled on foot.

Both suspects have been identified, said the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office. One has since been arrested by the Brussels South police and an investigation has been opened.

The Brussels Times