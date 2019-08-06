 
Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
Latest News:
Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station...
Brussels firefighter injured by falling wall...
Renowned Belgian linguist André Goosse dies at 93...
HSBC concludes record settlement with Brussels authorities...
Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station
    Brussels firefighter injured by falling wall
    Renowned Belgian linguist André Goosse dies at 93
    HSBC concludes record settlement with Brussels authorities
    Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line
    Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine
    Baggage blocked: companies will not ask for compensation for handling problems
    No deal looks like London’s ‘central’ scenario, diplomats note
    Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services
    Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of Poland race
    Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin Mary
    Belgians work more regular hours than the European average
    Boy pushed from the 10th floor of Tate Modern: suspect accused of attempted murder
    Belgium in Brief: Stashed animals, polluting scooters and STIB self defence
    Paris attacks terrorist to stand trial for links to Brussels attacks
    Google injects 1.1 billion euro into Belgian subsidiary
    Belgium’s ‘Oxfam Trailwalker’ looking for volunteers
    Police seize 22 animals from Brussels studio
    Electric scooters less green than advertised, study shows
    STIB employees to receive self-defence training
    View more

    Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station

    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    The petrol station in question. Credit: Google maps

    Two minors carried out an armed robbery at the Lukoil petrol station on Boulevard Industriel in Anderlecht on Monday evening at around 19:45.

    Two individuals held up the occupants of the Lukoil petrol station on Industrial Boulevard in Anderlecht with a gun, according to information from Belgian media, confirmed by the Brussels South Police Zone and the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

    No one was injured. The two suspects then fled on foot.

    Both suspects have been identified, said the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office. One has since been arrested by the Brussels South police and an investigation has been opened.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job