 
Two more British firms make the move to Brussels as Brexit looms
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
    Two more British firms make the move to Brussels as Brexit looms

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Two towers at Quartier Nord, Brussels' main business hub. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The Belgian National Bank gave two more British firms the green light to move operations to the Belgian capital, as it announced that financial services in Belgium were booming as a result of Brexit.

    In a press release, the central bank said that Worldremit and Prepay Solutions were the most recent financial services firms requesting to move into Brussels, as the current Brexit deadline of October 31 draws near.

    A total of eight similar licences have been issued so far this year, a surge in activity that started with the 2017 arrival of Moneygram and eBury, and whose acceleration in recent years is attributed to the “imminence of Brexit.”

    “We can conclude that our country has, in a short time, become an important hub for this kind of activity,” the press release reads.

    The two companies followed in the footsteps of global firm Transferwise, whose request to make the leap across the Channel was approved by the central bank at the start of the year.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

