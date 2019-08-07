 
Walloon farmers snub agro-environmental measures
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
Latest News:
Walloon farmers snub agro-environmental measures...
Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior will dock in Belgium for...
Belgium in Brief: Tax trouble, pigeon panic and...
Dress-up party leaves Africa museum with a red...
Two more British firms make the move to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Walloon farmers snub agro-environmental measures
    Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior will dock in Belgium for the first time
    Belgium in Brief: Tax trouble, pigeon panic and more missing luggage
    Dress-up party leaves Africa museum with a red face
    Two more British firms make the move to Brussels as Brexit looms
    Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures
    Tax authorities present rich Belgians in Monaco with €100 million bill
    Police track down armed man in Brussels after street brawl
    Luggage left behind at Brussels Airport due to staff shortage
    Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station
    Police create Facebook page to find owners of stolen bikes in Brussels
    Brussels firefighter injured by falling wall
    Renowned Belgian linguist André Goosse dies at 93
    HSBC concludes record settlement with Brussels authorities
    Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line
    Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine
    Baggage blocked: companies will not ask for compensation for handling problems
    No deal looks like London’s ‘central’ scenario, diplomats note
    Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services
    Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of Poland race
    View more

    Walloon farmers snub agro-environmental measures

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    © Belga

    Agro-environmental and Climatic Methods (MAEC), the tool to encourage farmers to act in a planet-friendly way, is struggling to win over Walloon farmers., La Libre Belgique reported on Wednesday.

    The adhesion rate of farmers to these measures went from 55% in 2013 to 45% in 2018.

    The voluntary programme is nonetheless essential to preserve biodiversity, bringing together agricultural practices favourable to the environment, along with heritage and landscape conservation in agricultural areas. It contains, for example, provision for the creation of ponds, the use of threatened local breeds and the maintenance of hedgerows.

    “There is a real rift here between those who are taking part in the programme and those who are not. A section of the agricultural world does not seem to be at all receptive to this approach and displays a lack of interest in the matter,” Daniel Delvaux, project head and coordinator at Inter-Environnement Wallonie, complained in La Libre Belgique.

    For Thierri Walot, project head at UCLouvain, the insufficient financial appeal of many MAEC largely explains the programme’s limited success over the last three years.

    Psychological barriers might also help to explain the reluctance of some farmers. “When a farmer embraces this profession, it is above all because he is a producer. With most MAEC, he will be asked to produce less or not to produce at all, which goes against his gut feelings,” Pierre-Yves Bontemps, MAEC advisor coordinator for Natagriwal (an association responsible for supporting farmers), considered.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job